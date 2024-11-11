Maynards Global Announces Multi-Million Dollar Live Webcast Auction Of Premium Machinery & Equipment In Arkansas, December 3-4, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Ark., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Global Partners with Husqvarna for a Multi-Million Dollar, Live 2 Day Virtual Webcast Auction Event of Machinery & Equipment from a two-plant facility located in Arkansas on December 3rd & 4th!

2017 Arburg AllRounder 520E Injection Molder

2014 Chiron DZ12W CNC Machining Center

Maynards Global is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Husqvarna. Due to consolidation of its North America manufacturing operations, the globally renowned lawn and garden power tool manufacturer, has engaged Maynards to assist with their asset disposition needs from Husqvarna's Arkansas facility. This multi-million dollar auction event, set to attract thousands of bidders from across the world, will offer an extensive range of top-quality machinery and equipment.

"We are honored to partner with Husqvarna in providing a new environment for their well-kept machinery and equipment," stated Tara Shaikh, CEO of Maynards Global. "There is truly something for every plant at this auction event, and both Husqvarna and Maynards are excited to support the continuation of these excellent assets' life cycles at other manufacturing facilities worldwide."

The Live Virtual Auction features a comprehensive selection of equipment, including:



Injection Molding Machines as new as 2022

Auxiliary Injection Molding Equipment for both upstream and downstream processes Blending, Plastic, Welding, and Plating Lines

CNC Machining Equipment, including 2022 Chiron 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Piston Making Equipment, Tool Room Essentials, Rolling Stock, Forklifts, Plant Support Equipment,

MRO and much more!

Husqvarna's legacy for quality equipment is well established, and this auction offers a rare opportunity for manufacturers across various industries to acquire world-class machinery. Each asset has been meticulously maintained, ensuring that bidders receive dependable, top-quality equipment.

This event will be held via a live webcast, allowing bidders from any location to participate and secure valuable assets. With such a vast selection, it's sure to be a landmark event in industrial asset disposition. Don't miss the chance to explore and acquire this premium equipment.

Press Contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO

(248) 569-9781

[email protected]



SOURCE Maynards Industries

