Minnesota Historical Society Press Shares Its 2024 Seasonal Reads & Holiday Gift Ideas

"So Cold!" story by John Coy, illustrations by Chris Park, published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press

"Last Entry Point: Stories of Danger and Death in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area" by Joe Freidrichs, published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press

"How the Birds Got Their Songs" story by Travis Zimmerman, illustrations by Sam Zimmerman / Zhaawanoogiizhik, retold in Ojibwemowin by Marcus Ammesmaki / Aanikanootaagewin

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ʼTis the season to cozy up with a great read from the Minnesota Historical Society Press that entertains, enlightens and provokes thought. Twelve new books published in 2024 engage young readers, hockey fans, crime and court case followers, Boundary Water enthusiasts, and share untold stories of Black history and Native American endurance.

Charming Children's Reads

"So Cold!"

Story by John Coy, illustrations by Chris Park

hardcover, $17.95

Embrace the cold with this engaging children's book about a father and son who perform science experiments outside on a frigid day. In this vibrantly illustrated story, the two experiment: What happens when boiling water is flung into the air? Or when maple syrup is poured on clean snow? These and other discoveries await readers.

"The Moons"Story by Chan Poling, illustrations by Lucy Michellhardcover,

This tender tale about the power of song reminds us to treasure magical friendships that come along once in a blue moon. Written by musician Chan Poling (the Suburbs, the New Standards) and illustrated by songwriter and performer Lucy Michell (Little Fevers), this gorgeous picture book celebrates the nonconformist in everyone.

"Oskar's Voyage"Story by Laura Purdie Salas, illustrations by Kayla Harrenhardcover,

Near a bustling harbor, a plucky chipmunk's love of tomatoes earns him a heart-pounding ride on an enormous Great Lakes freighter. Young readers will enjoy searching the freighter alongside the endearing main character Oskar, while they learn about big ships and commercial lake transportation.

"How the Birds Got Their Songs"Story by Travis Zimmerman, illustrations by Sam Zimmerman / Zhaawanoogiizhik, retold in Ojibwemowin by Marcus Ammesmaki / Aanikanootaagewinhardcover,

The Great Spirit held a contest so that each bird could earn the song that was just right for its species. This treasured story, handed down through the Zimmerman family, features traditional knowledge from the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Black History

"Red Stained: The Life of Hilda Simms"Jokeda“JoJo” Bellpaperback,

Black actress and activist Hilda Simms was a rising star on the stage and screen when false accusations of un-Americanism during the McCarthy era curtailed her career. This first-ever book-length biography chronicles her roles in the American Negro Theater's Anna Lucasta and film and television work including "The Joe Louis Story" and "A Man Is Ten Feet Tall." Simms advocated for better roles for Black actors throughout her life.

"It Took Courage: Eliza Winston's Quest for Freedom"Christopher P. Lehmanpaperback,

On August 22, 1860, an enslaved woman from Mississippi named Eliza Winston petitioned for her freedom before a judge in Minnesota-and she won. After she left the state for Canada, the abolitionists who had helped her retold the story, emphasizing their own actions. Lehman helps set the record straight and uncovers the story of Winston's first 42 years and her long struggle to obtain her freedom.

Native American

"They Would Not Be Moved: The Enduring Struggle of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to Keep Their Reservation"Bruce White, foreword by Melanie Benjaminpaperback,

An 1855 treaty set aside thousands of acres to be the permanent home of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Scholar Bruce White details how an Indigenous community repeatedly stood up and held their land against overbearing pressures across decades in this important historical contribution to contemporary conversations raised by the Land Back movement.

"To Banish Forever: A Secret Society, the Ho-Chunk, and Ethnic Cleansing in Minnesota"Cathy Coatspaperback,

This is the largely untold story of the Ho-Chunk people in exile from Minnesota. Local white residents in Mankato formed a secret society that sought to expel all Indigenous people from the region and deny their claims to some of the richest farmland in the world.

Page Turners

"Muus vs. Muus: The Scandal That Shook Norwegian America"Bodil Stenseth, edited by Kari Lie Dorer, translated by Kari Lie Dorer and Torild Homstadpaperback,

In 1880s Minnesota, a remarkable lawsuit between a husband and a wife in a Lutheran congregation posed questions about cultural practices in an immigrant community and the rights of its members as Americans. Originally published in Norway, this translation is a co-publication with the Norwegian American Historical Association.

"A Murder on the Hill: The Secret Life and Mysterious Death of Ruth Munson"Roger Barrpaperback,

On Dec. 9, 1937, St. Paul firefighters discovered the badly burned body of Ruth Munson, a“small-town” woman who had moved to the big city in search of a new life. Roger Barr meticulously retraces the investigation into her death, capturing the economic, race, and sex/gender relationships of the Depression era and as a result, providing an astonishing portrait of working class St. Paul.

"Last Entry Point: Stories of Danger and Death in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area"Joe Friedrichspaperback,

Hypothermia, lightning strikes, high winds-all can befall unsuspecting visitors to canoe country. In "Last Entry Point," experienced paddler and longtime journalist Joe Friedrichs gathers true stories, interviewing people who confronted danger and walked away, as well as those whose loved ones died in the midst of the wilderness.

Hockey Enthusiasts

"Tourney Time: Stories from the Minnesota Boys' State Hockey Tournament"Revised and Updated EditionDavid La Vaque and L. R. Nelson, foreword by Aaron, Neal, and Paul Brotenpaperback,

In this updated edition of "Tourney Time," longtime sports journalists David La Vaque and L. R. Nelson take readers year by year through the Minnesota Boys' State Hockey Tournament, highlighting the key games, the backstories, and the players that made each one shine.

