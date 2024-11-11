(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11 November 2024, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC suggests amendments to the terms of its listed Bonds ISIN CH1177348310

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the“Company”) has decided to suggest to the holders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177348310 and with a total nominal value of EUR 45,250,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:



Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.25 % p.a. with an interest rate of 3.0% p.a.; and A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 31 December 2029

The bondholders are requested to consent or reject the suggested amendments until 13th December 2024.

Subject to having received consents by all bondholders the amendments to the Terms of the Bonds shall become effective on 1st January 2025.

Resignation of Michalis Constantinides as Management Committee Member

Michalis Constantinides has resigned as Management Committee member with immediate effect. The Board of Directors and remainder of the Management Committee of EPH European Property Holdings PLC would like to thank Michalis forhis service during his tenure.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

