عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Novaturas Presented 2024 Third Quarter Results


11/11/2024 12:45:40 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On November 11th 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Darius Undzėnas presented the Company's consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024 to investors.

Link to webinar record: .

Performance of Novaturas Group for 9M of 2024 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators 9M 2024 9M 2023 9M 2022
Revenue 152,425 163,281 151,745
Gross profit 12,006 22,681 14,834
EBITDA (4,122) 6,952 43
Net profit (loss) (5,155) 5,505 (218)


About the company
 Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Darius Undzėnas
CFO
+370 678 05749

Attachment

  • Novaturas prezentacija Q3 2024

MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108873125


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search