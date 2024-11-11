Aerotek Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation With Gold Rating

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award recognizes companies demonstrating a strong commitment to hiring military veterans and their families.

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek , a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance proudly announces it has been awarded the 2025 Military Friendly ® Employer designation, receiving a rating for the second consecutive year.

The Military Friendly® Employer designation is awarded based on a comprehensive evaluation of public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly ® survey. Aerotek's Gold rating reflects its dedication to creating employment opportunities for veterans and fostering a supportive workplace environment.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Military Friendly®

Employer designation for the second year in a row," said David "DJ" Jordan, Aerotek Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to helping veterans transition to civilian careers, and we take great pride in providing a workplace where military-affiliated individuals can thrive."

Aerotek offers veterans and military spouses diverse career paths through contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement opportunities. By leveraging its expertise, Aerotek supports military service members in translating their skills to civilian roles, ensuring their training and experience are fully utilized throughout the job search and interview process.

Our People Are EverythingTM. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at .

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at .

