RESULTS Technology Receives HIRE Vets Award For The 5Th Year In A Row

Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans

The HIRE Vets Award recognizes a commitment to hiring and retaining veterans.

- Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS TechnologyOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RESULTS has been recognized as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. This award was given by the U.S. Department of Labor during an annual virtual award ceremony on October 31. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is a federal award program that recognizes employers for successfully recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. This is RESULTS Technology's 5th year receiving this award, and the only IT provider to receive it in the state of Kansas. 29% of RESULTS' workforce is made up of veterans.“I'm so proud to be awarded this medallion for the 5th year in a row,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. "It means a lot that RESULTS is the only managed IT provider in Kansas to receive an award like this."RESULTS Technology joins 838 other companies from 49 states and the District of Columbia in committing to hiring veterans and ensuring that they have opportunities to grow and utilize the skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of this Award must show that they meet certain standards of veteran employment in several ways:Meeting strict percentages for veteran hiring and retention.Providing veterans with useful and specific resourcesPlanning leadership programming for veteransDedicating human resource efforts toward veteransAbout RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology provides IT security and compliance services to banks, credit unions and other SMBs in the financial services industry across the country. Our team of experienced IT experts works with businesses to develop a cohesive technology support plan specifically designed to move businesses forward.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2025. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

