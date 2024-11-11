(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM®
Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Casa Bella on Westshore. Initially designed as a luxury condominium community, these apartments feature unique, luxurious finishes and floorplans not typically seen in rentals today. The Property is comprised of two, three, and four-story, elevator serviced buildings with 250 units averaging 1,041 square feet. The Offer Deadline is set for December 5th, 2024.
Product
Continue Reading
JBM Exclusively Lists Casa Bella on Westshore Apartments in South Tampa, FL
Casa Bella showcases an ultra-modern amenity package including two resort-style pools, expansive sun decks, jetted hot tub, and poolside grilling stations. The 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center has recently been renovated with brand new equipment, paint, and flooring. The grand, 2-story resident clubhouse features entertainment and seating areas, coffee station, business center, and resident lounge with TV and poker table. Additional amenities include a fenced-in dog park, putting green, and Italian countryside-inspired landscaping and aesthetic.
Units
The Property includes a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units featuring open-concept floorplans with loft units having 20' +/- ceilings. 23% of units feature an attached garage, den, or loft, and 76% of units include an additional half-bathroom. The chef-inspired kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with double door refrigerator with water/ice dispensers, mosaic glass tile backsplash, and shaker-style cabinetry. The luxury spa-inspired bathrooms have granite vanities, extra-large garden-style soaking tubs, modern lightning fixtures, and frameless glass showers in select units. Other features include additional storage space, large balconies, and LVT flooring in select living rooms.
Location
Casa Bella features an irreplaceable, South Tampa waterfront location, providing residents with magnificent views of Tampa Bay. The Property has exceptional connectivity located less than 2 miles from Selmon Expressway (100,000+ ADT) and Gandy Boulevard (41,000+ ADT) which provides access throughout Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. MacDill Airforce Base is 1.5 miles away and employs 31,000+ people and has an economic impact of over $4 billion. Tampa ranked #1 for Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places (2023).
About JBM®
JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida . JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 170,000+ units.
JBM - Available Properties
SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108873074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.