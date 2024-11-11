Japan Generative AI Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 25,796.2 Mn By 2033, At 38.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Japan Generative AI Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments Tokyo, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Japan Generative AI is projected to reach USD 1,349.0 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 25,796.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 38.8%. With the rapid advancement of AI technologies and increased adoption across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and finance, Japan's Generative AI market has seen remarkable growth. Government initiatives such as Society 5.0 have supported AI innovation, including generative AI research, as one of their focus areas to improve social and economic outcomes. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Major companies such as Sony, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, and Hitachi are leading this transformation through investments in AI solutions catering to very specific Japanese market needs. Partnerships, such as one between NVIDIA and the University of Tokyo, are advancing AI research with a focus on specific enterprise needs. Companies like OpenAI build out their operations, adding more platforms to drive greater operational efficiencies, while retail leaders like Seven-Eleven Japan use AI chatbots to revolutionize customer engagement and make operations smoother in a pursuit to shape the future of Japan within generative AI market. Important Insights

Japan Market Value: The Japan Generative AI Market is valued at USD 1,349.0 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 25,796.2 million by 2033.

Component Segment Analysis: Software leads the market, commanding 64.3% of the market share in 2024.

Technology Segment Analysis: Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are expected to dominate the technology segment, capturing 64.3% of the market share in 2024.

Model Outlook Segment Analysis: Large Language Models (LLMs) hold the largest share within the model outlook segment of the Japan Generative AI market in 2024.

Application Segment Analysis: Natural Language Processing (NLP) is the leading application segment, with the highest market share in 2024. Growth Rate: The market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8% during the forecast period. Latest Trends

Traditional manufacturing, retailing, and transport are increasingly adopting AI in a race to raise their efficiency and boost innovation. Companies like Toyota and Mitsubishi Electric forge ahead in this respect, applying AI to optimize production, supply chains, and product quality by the strong Japanese manufacturing base that needs to stay competitive globally. The collaboration between academia and industry has been increasing in the field of the Japanese AI market. Most of these universities, which include Tokyo University and Kyoto University, team up with companies like NEC Corporation and Fujitsu to develop this technology area of NLP and computer vision for applications such as healthcare, automotive, and finance. Japan Generative AI Market: Competitive Landscape The generative AI market is very competitive in Japan, dominated by high-level players such as OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Google through high-performance platforms and tools developed particularly for Japanese enterprises. These global giants are making extensive R&D investments to improve the generative AI model for NLP, CV, and creating content. Meanwhile, domestic companies are just as important in providing AI solutions that reflect the nuances of Japanese culture and linguistics, startups introduce original, tailored AI services in various industries. And with even more businesses coming to the market in Japan for AI, competition will continue to rise and spur these generative AI technologies. Some of the prominent market players:

Preferred Networks

Abeja

Cinnamon

Ubie

Ascent Robotics

LeapMind

Stockmark

Studio Ousia

Heroz

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,349.0 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 25,796.2 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 38.8% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Components, By Technology, By Model Outlook, By Application, and By End User Regional Coverage Japan

Market Analysis

Software solutions dominate Japan's generative AI market in terms of components, with a 64.3% market share as of 2024 in terms of component. They serve essential platforms, APIs, SDKs, and pre-trained models for AI development and deployment, such tools provide enterprises the means to efficiently develop, customize, and scale AI models across industries like healthcare, finance, and media, thanks to AI capabilities being integrated across systems across industries. This dominance is reinforced as AI technology such as transformers and GANs become more sophisticated, increasing demand for versatile AI software solutions further solidifying their position within Japan's generative AI market.









Japan Generative AI Market Segmentation

By Component



Software



Generative AI Platforms



API & SDKs

Pre-trained Models

Services



Consulting & Advisory Services



Implementation & Integration Services Training & Support

By Technology



Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Transformers

Variational Auto-Encoders

Diffusion Networks Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs)

By Model Outlook



Large Language models



Text-based Models

Code Generation Models

Image & Video generative models



Style Transfer Models



Deepfake Models

Animation & Video Editing Models

Multi-modal generative models



Text-to-Image Models



Text-to-Speech Models

Image-to-Text Models

Audio Generative Models



Speech Synthesis

Music Generation Others

By Application



Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Machine Translation



Text Summarization



Sentiment Analysis

Language Modeling

Computer Vision



Image Recognition & Enhancement



Object Detection & Classification

Facial Recognition

Robotics and Automation



Autonomous Navigation



Human-Robot Interaction

Process Automation

Content Generation



Text & Copywriting



Creative Writing

Graphic Design

Chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Assistants



Customer Support Automation



Personalized Recommendations

Conversational AI

Predictive Analytics



Demand Forecasting



Risk Assessment

Anomaly Detection Others

By End User



Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Gaming Others

Growth Drivers



Government Initiatives: Japan is leading the pack when it comes to AI adoption through initiatives like Society 5.0. Such efforts have fuelled investments into artificial intelligence research for use in areas like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and healthcare - with companies like Hitachi and Panasonic serving at the forefront. Advances in AI Technology: Rapid advances in artificial intelligence technologies, particularly GANs and transformers are driving market expansion at an incredible rate. Sony and SoftBank have heavily invested in AI research as cutting-edge solutions are developed for industries including media, entertainment, and gaming.

Restraints



Cultural and Ethical Challenges: Cultural sensitivity and ethical concerns relating to deepfakes and privacy pose barriers to AI adoption in Japan, where companies such as Rakuten and LINE Corporation strive to deploy AI technologies transparently and ethically for public trust. High Development Costs: Development costs associated with AI solutions can be prohibitively costly for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Companies like NTT Data and Toshiba are actively exploring cost-cutting measures designed to make AI technology accessible for SMEs; helping alleviate some of this restraint.

Growth Opportunities



AI in Healthcare: Japan's healthcare industry presents great potential for AI innovation, particularly within diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized treatments. Olympus Corporation and Canon Medical Systems are developing AI-powered tools to address patient outcomes while optimizing operational efficiencies - meeting the demands of Japan's growing aging population. Demand for AI-driven Content: Japanese media and entertainment sectors are witnessing an increasing need for AI-generated content generation, particularly music production, graphic design, video editing, and editing - creating substantial growth potential in content creation processes. Japanese companies are using generative AI as part of creative workflow automation processes such as music production, graphic design, or editing videos - thus capitalizing on opportunities available from AI in content production processes.

Recent Developments in the Japan Generative AI Market



August 2024: NVIDIA partnered with the University of Tokyo to advance AI research in natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision, aiming to develop AI-driven solutions for Japanese industries like healthcare, automotive, and finance.

July 2024: OpenAI launched an AI platform in Japan, tailored to enhance content generation, predictive analytics, and automation for Japanese enterprises, emphasizing operational efficiency and improved user experiences.

June 2024: Seven-Eleven Japan integrated AI-powered chatbots across its retail operations to enhance customer service, offer personalized recommendations, and streamline inventory management, reflecting the growing AI adoption in Japan's retail sector.

April 2024: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group deployed a generative AI solution for real-time fraud detection and risk management, highlighting AI's role in enhancing security in Japan's BFSI sector.

March 2024: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) launched an initiative to promote AI in the automotive sector, focusing on autonomous driving technologies to accelerate AI adoption. February 2024: Shueisha adopted generative AI for automating graphic design and text generation in manga and magazines, driving digital transformation in Japan's publishing industry.

