Bring Holiday Happiness To The Table With Easy, Festive Sides

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many people would agree the holidays are one of the happiest times of the year – but also one of the most stressful. Replace the stress with smiles by cooking easy, delicious dinners that can help make the season a breeze and bring a little holiday happiness to mealtime.

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family by turning to easy-to-prepare potato recipes that can make the whole family happy.

Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes

Warm Winter Potato Salad with Cranberries

Continue Reading

For example, when you're busy trying to cook multiple things at once, free up precious oven real estate while saving time with these Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes. For a busy weeknight during the holiday season, potato dishes like this one can be made in an air fryer and customized with a few of your favorite pantry staples. If you don't have fresh herbs on hand, dried will do the trick.

This recipe and many others can be streamlined with Little Potatoes, which come pre-washed, are small enough they don't need to be cut and are a fresh, whole food grown on family farms so you can feel good about serving them to your loved ones.

Remember, easy can still be fabulous and festive. This Warm Winter Potato Salad with Cranberries offers the best of both worlds as it comes together in around 7 minutes with seasonal pops of red and green.

This family-friendly side features A Little Roasted Garlic, Rosemary & Thyme Microwave Ready Little Potatoes that simply need to be steamed in the microwave for 5 minutes then tossed with the included seasoning pack – no boiling or peeling required. It's truly a holiday shortcut, and you can make the recipe even easier by using store-bought honey mustard vinaigrette if you're short on time to make it from scratch.

Visit littlepotatoes to find more ways to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family.

Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2

pounds Little Potatoes

2



tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2



tablespoons fresh or dried herbs, such as parsley, rosemary, sage or oregano, chopped

In large bowl, toss potatoes with oil or melted butter. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Place in air fryer basket.

Air fry potatoes at 390 F for 25 minutes.

Once air-fried, sprinkle potatoes with herbs and serve.

Warm Winter Potato Salad with Cranberries

Prep time: 2-5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

1



package A Little Roasted Garlic, Rosemary & Thyme Microwave Ready Little Potatoes

2



tablespoons olive oil

1



tablespoon Dijon mustard

1



tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1



teaspoon honey or maple syrup

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/4



cup dried cranberries

1



small apple, thinly sliced

2



tablespoons chopped walnuts or other nuts (optional)





fresh parsley (optional)





green onions (optional)

Prepare potatoes according to package instructions, about 5 minutes, tossing with olive oil and included seasoning pack once cooked.

In small bowl, whisk Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar and honey or maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In large bowl, toss warm potatoes with cranberries, thinly sliced apple and walnuts, if using.

Drizzle mustard dressing over top and gently mix until well-coated.

Top with fresh parsley or green onions, if desired, for pop of color. Serve warm.

Tips: If you like more texture, toast walnuts for extra crunch. For added creaminess, mix 1 tablespoon Greek yogurt or mayonnaise into dressing. To save time or reduce ingredients needed, use storebought honey mustard vinaigrette.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED