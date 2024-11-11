US High Frequency Trading Market Research Report 2024-2029: Increased Consolidation And Revenue Growth Will Benefit Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Frequency Trading in the US - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

High-frequency trading consists of companies that trade large numbers of orders of securities in fractions of a second using quantitative trading algorithms. High-frequency trading is a subset of quantitative investing, which employs algorithms that analyze financial data to conduct trades. This industry is growing over the long term because advancements in technology have enabled investors to trade at faster rates than ever.

The High Frequency Trading industry comprises financial securities trading firms and individual broker-dealers that use high-speed market data and sophisticated analytics software to identify temporal supply and demand trading opportunities. They are typically self-capitalized and hold positions for short periods of time. They are either organized as proprietary trading firms, trading desks at multiservice broker-dealers or hedge funds.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900