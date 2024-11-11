UK Online Women's Clothing Retailing Market Research Report 2024-2029: Shopping Hauls - Eye-Catching Instagram And Tiktok Posts Compel Youngsters To Update Their Wardrobes
Date
11/11/2024 11:30:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Women's Clothing Retailing in the UK - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Online women's clothing retailers revenue is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 5% over the five years through 2023-24. The industry has mainly boomed thanks to the dramatic increase in photos and videos posted online, fast, affordable fashion and the introduction of credit and financing services like buy-now-pay-later platforms that have allowed consumers to manage household budgets better.
Businesses in this industry sell clothing for women via the internet. This includes online-only retailers and excludes bricks-and-mortar stores that have an online presence.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
ASOS plc Boohoo Group plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
