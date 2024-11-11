(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-Mixed Concrete in the UK - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Ready-mixed concrete (RMC) is the principal material input for infrastructure, building foundations and panels cast on-site. Commercial residential and civil infrastructure construction activity levels that reflect the state of the UK economy directly determine industry performance. The industry offers a variety of products to cater to the diverse needs of downstream clients, from standard RMC to high-performance and rapid-setting ranges.

Companies in the Ready-Mixed Concrete Manufacturing industry manufacture ready-mixed concrete and mortars, and deliver batches to customers in an unhardened state.

Key Topics Covered:

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

Major Companies



Cemex UK Operations Ltd

Hanson Quarry Products Europe Ltd

Tarmac Trading Ltd Breedon Group plc

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900