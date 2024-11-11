عربي


Ireland Pharmaceutical Preparations Manufacturing Market Research Report 2024-2029: A Backlog Of Healthcare Appointments Has Aided Demand For Pharmaceutical Products


11/11/2024 11:30:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Preparations manufacturing in Ireland - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Pharmaceuticals are a core segment of Ireland's economy, accounting for a leading share of national exports. Low corporate tax rates and generous research and development tax credits offered by the Irish state make the country a highly appealing location for multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers to base their European operations. Consequently, nine of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world have a presence in the country. Ireland is also the largest net exporter of pharmaceuticals in the EU accounting for over 50% of all exports from the country, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association in 2022.
This industry includes companies that manufacture medications, chemical contraceptive products, medical diagnostic preparations, radioactive in-vivo diagnostic substances, animal health products and biotech pharmaceuticals. It also includes those that manufacture medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages and dressings, and that prepare botanical products for pharmaceutical use.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager

MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108873033


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

