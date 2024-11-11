Ireland Pharmaceutical Preparations Manufacturing Market Research Report 2024-2029: A Backlog Of Healthcare Appointments Has Aided Demand For Pharmaceutical Products
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Pharmaceuticals are a core segment of Ireland's economy, accounting for a leading share of national exports. Low corporate tax rates and generous research and development tax credits offered by the Irish state make the country a highly appealing location for multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers to base their European operations. Consequently, nine of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world have a presence in the country. Ireland is also the largest net exporter of pharmaceuticals in the EU accounting for over 50% of all exports from the country, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association in 2022.
This industry includes companies that manufacture medications, chemical contraceptive products, medical diagnostic preparations, radioactive in-vivo diagnostic substances, animal health products and biotech pharmaceuticals. It also includes those that manufacture medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages and dressings, and that prepare botanical products for pharmaceutical use.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
