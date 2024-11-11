United States Frozen Food Production Market Research Report 2014-2023 & 2024-2029 Featuring Lamb Weston, Schwan's Co, General Mills, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Production in the US - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Frozen food producers have expanded through the end of 2023 as boosting disposable income has allowed consumers to trade up to newer, healthier and premium varieties of goods that command higher retail prices. With more money to spend, some consumers have opted for fresh produce over frozen varieties, stifling expansion.
Mounting health concerns have also led some consumers to purchase fewer frozen foods, which are often perceived as less healthy than fresher meals, despite new studies indicating otherwise. Frozen food producers have responded by introducing products with healthier, more nutritious ingredients. Frozen food producer revenue will climb at a CAGR of 2.2% to $44.4 billion through the end of 2023, despite a 2.2% drop in 2023.
Frozen food producers manufacture frozen packaged foods, which include frozen fruits, vegetables and juices; frozen packaged meals and side dishes (excluding unprocessed seafood); frozen pizza; frozen whipped toppings; and frozen breakfast and baked goods, including waffles and pancakes. These products are then distributed to retail grocery stores, food wholesalers and the hospitality industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Schwan's Company General Mills, Inc. Nestle Sa Conagra Brands, Inc. Kraft Heinz Co
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
