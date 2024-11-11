Wisdomtree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Publication Of Prospectus
Date
11/11/2024 11:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited
LEI 213800RQ5IZ9TSM9MO86
11 November 2024
WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited
Publication of Prospectus
The following prospectus has been approved by the financial Conduct Authority and the Central bank of Ireland:
Prospectus for the issue of WisdomTree Currency-Hedged Metal Securities by WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited.
