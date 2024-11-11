عربي


Wisdomtree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Publication Of Prospectus


11/11/2024 11:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited
LEI 213800RQ5IZ9TSM9MO86
11 November 2024

WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited
Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the financial Conduct Authority and the Central bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of WisdomTree Currency-Hedged Metal Securities by WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

For further information please contact ...


