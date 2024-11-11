(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chain Restaurants in the US - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry swallowed economic catastrophe, surging recovery and record inflation in the past few years. Before the pandemic, restauranteurs increasingly benefited from economies of scale. Meanwhile, as per capita disposable income increased and unemployment reached record lows, consumers spent more, giving rise to more lavish spending on food away from home, especially on more expensive sit-down meals. However, the pandemic's severe detriment to the overall food service sector, even including 2021's aggressive recovery, mitigated long-run growth. From 2018 to 2022, chain restaurant revenue expanded at a 1.5% CAGR to $57.1 billion, finishing with a 2.5% increase in 2023, where profit lowered to 4.7%.

The industry consists of chain and franchised restaurants of five or more establishments that provide food services to patrons that order, are served while seated (i.e. wait service) and pay after eating. These establishments may provide this type of food service to patrons in combination with alcoholic and other beverages.

Key Topics Covered:

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Darden Restaurants Inc.

Operating Conditions



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

