How Companies Can Be Seen And Heard In Noisy Industry: Advice From Top Influencer And Industry Analyst

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Kagan Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Companies need to be seen and heard in todays marketplace which is noisier and more chaotic than ever. Learn how to rise above the noise level to be discovered.

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To be successful companies need to raise their profile and be discovered.Today, with increased competition every company needs to be seen and heard in order to succeed. In fact, every executive needs to learn how to aggressively punch through all the noise and chaos and onto the map.With competition only intensifying, and with new technology continuing to challenge current leadership, being noticed, getting on and staying on the radar of the marketplace is an important key to success.Over 35 years, Jeff Kagan, a Top Influencer Marketing Specialist, Industry Analyst, Columnist, Advisor, Keynote Speaker and Consultant has been helping companies and executives break-through the loud and distracting noise of the industry to be seen and heard.Kagan follows the industry and has worked with many individual companies and competitors on getting noticed as the industry and technology continually changes around them.Over time we have all seen plenty of companies lead, then stumble, then fade away. We have also seen other companies stay in a leadership position.This is what Kagan calls, the Growth-Curve or Growth-Wave.It rises, crests and falls. Every company must stay on the growing side of the growth wave. Either that or they need to create the next growth wave to ride on going forward.Over time, Kagan has become a trusted advisor to many CEOs and CMOs along with their marketing executives and staff.Kagan helps companies become leaders and top players among competitors, and to stay there.In the 1980s, Jeff Kagan started in the telecommunications, wireless and pay TV space. Since that time, his knowledge set, and his practice have grown and expanded along with the industry.Over time, the marketplace has transformed and grown, time-after-time, from many small competitors into fewer, larger, national providers.Technology has also changed. It has grown from analog-to-digital, and to broadband and the Internet and beyond. Today, there is plenty of new products and services in the marketplace.Over time, certain companies have risen while others have fallen on the Growth Wave.New competitors and breakthrough ideas and new technologies continually enter the marketplace. This threatens existing leadership with new ideas and new thinking.Many leading companies today are threatened by new companies, new technologies and new ideas.Now, the marketplace is changing once again.Examples include FWA and wireless broadband, private wireless or private 5G networks, DOCSIS wireless broadband, streaming, 5G to 6G and so much more.Today, companies and executive management of existing leaders and newcomers are all looking for ways to break through the high noise level. To be seen and heard. To be known as a leader.New technologies and new companies continually enter the marketplace. All these new companies in new sectors with new technologies are raising the noise level of the industry to new heights.Example: Over several decades Motorola led the wireless industry. Then, Blackberry led for a decade. Next, Apple iPhone and Google Android took the lead.Previous leaders end up at the bottom of the list of competitors they once led. They didn't have to end up there. However, their results were the result of bad planning and choices.Now, the industry is reinventing itself once again. Who will the leaders be going forward?The industry is getting louder and more chaotic every day. That means it is getting harder than ever before to break through and be noticed.The secret sauce is every executive needs to understand is how to get discovered and how to stay there. How to be seen and heard over the loud noise level.This is a key challenge every company faces today.This is what Jeff Kagan helps companies accomplish through his work as a well-known and trusted top Influencer, Industry Analyst, columnist, host of Jeff Kagan Interviews, advisor, Keynote Speaker, consultant and more.Contact Jeff Kagan to explore and discuss.Email: ...Web:LinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Influencer Marketer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.# # #

Jeff Kagan

Wireless, Telecom, Tech Analyst, Columnist and Influencer

+1 770-579-5810

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.