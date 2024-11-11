(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The is one of the largest consumers of stainless steel welded pipes, and the demand for stainless steel in construction is increasing due to its durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal. Stainless steel welded pipes are used in various construction applications including structural elements, railings, facades, and roofing.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stainless steel welded pipe , valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. The exceptional properties of stainless steel, including high ductility, temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance, are driving this growth as demand continues to rise in sectors such as construction and automotive. Stainless steel welded pipes also see substantial application in petrochemical and fertilizer industries, oil and gas, and water distribution systems.

Key Takeaways



Strong Market Growth: The stainless steel welded pipe market is set to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 8.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.7% due to rising demand in construction and automotive sectors.

Exceptional Material Properties: The high ductility, corrosion resistance, and temperature tolerance of stainless steel are key factors propelling the market, making these pipes ideal for demanding applications.

Broad Range of Applications: Beyond construction and automotive, stainless steel welded pipes are widely used in petrochemicals, fertilizers, oil and gas, and water supply and distribution systems. Regional Growth and High-Growth Markets: Future Market Insights (FMI) tracks sales across over 20 high-growth markets, providing insights into the regions that are driving significant demand.

"Stainless steel welded pipes are highly durable and corrosion-resistant piping solutions used across a variety of industries, including oil and gas, construction, and water distribution. Their robust design makes them ideal for applications requiring long-lasting performance under harsh conditions. Increasing infrastructure investments worldwide are further propelling demand for these reliable and versatile pipes" - follows Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.









Prominent Drivers of the Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market



Growing Demand in Oil & Gas and Water Supply: The need for stainless steel welded pipes is significantly driven by the oil and gas industry for fluid transport, as well as the water supply sector for durable and corrosion-resistant pipelines.

Infrastructure Development: Global investments in infrastructure projects, particularly in emerging economies, are propelling demand for stainless steel welded pipes in sectors such as construction and urban development.

Replacement of Aging Infrastructure: Increased focus on replacing old pipelines with durable stainless steel options is boosting the market as industries aim for safer, long-lasting solutions. Applications in Power Generation and Automotive: The rising demand for stainless steel welded pipes in power generation facilities and the automotive sector is expanding the market's reach and creating solid growth opportunities.

Download the Full Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market Report Here:

Challenges Faced by the Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market



High Costs of Stainless Steel: The fluctuating cost of raw materials, particularly stainless steel, poses challenges to manufacturers, impacting profit margins and limiting adoption in cost-sensitive applications. Competition from Alternative Materials: Emerging alternatives, such as high-grade plastic pipes and aluminum pipes, which are often less expensive and easier to install, pose a competitive challenge to the stainless steel welded pipe market.

Regional Outlook of the Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market



Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to hold a dominant market share due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India, driving demand in construction, infrastructure, and water supply.

North America: The demand in North America is primarily driven by the oil and gas industry, along with ongoing infrastructure projects, especially in the U.S.

Europe: Europe's focus on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure contributes to demand for stainless steel welded pipes in power generation and construction. Middle East & Africa: The oil and gas sector remains a major growth driver in this region, supported by numerous oil and gas infrastructure projects, particularly in GCC countries.

The key players in this market include:



Marcegaglia

Sosta GmbH & Co. KG

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Nippon Steel

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

Sandvik AB

Shanghai Metal Corporation

FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

F.E.R. Fischer Edelstahlrohre GmbH

YC Inox

JFE Steel Corporation

CSM TUBE spa

Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Lizz Steel Pipe Co, Ltd. Foshan Zhongde Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.



Key Segments Profiled in the Global Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market

By Grade:



300 Series



304, 304L & 304H



309 & 310S



316, 316L, 316H, 316TI



321/321H

347/347H

400 Series



409

410/410S

900 Series

Nickel Alloy Grade



Duplex 2205 Duplex 2207



By Application:



Construction

Automotive

Water Supply and Distribution

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical and Fertilizers

Power Generation Others



By Outer Diameter:



4 - 36mm

36 - 60 mm

61 - 150 mm

151 - 500 mm 500 - 1000 mm



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre , der im Jahr 2022 auf etwa 2,8 Milliarden USD geschätzt wurde , soll bis 2033 8,9 Milliarden USD erreichen und von 2023 bis 2033 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,7 % wachsen . Die außergewöhnlichen Eigenschaften von Edelstahl, darunter hohe Duktilität, Temperaturbeständigkeit und Korrosionsbeständigkeit, treiben dieses Wachstum voran, da die Nachfrage in Sektoren wie dem Bauwesen und der Automobilindustrie weiter steigt. Geschweißte Edelstahlrohre finden auch in der Petrochemie- und Düngemittelindustrie, in der Öl- und Gasindustrie sowie in Wasserverteilungssystemen erhebliche Anwendung.

Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse



Starkes Marktwachstum : Der Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre soll aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage im Bau- und Automobilsektor von 2,8 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2022 auf 8,9 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2033 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,7 % entspricht.

Außergewöhnliche Materialeigenschaften : Die hohe Duktilität, Korrosionsbeständigkeit und Temperaturtoleranz von Edelstahl sind wichtige Markttreiber und machen diese Rohre ideal für anspruchsvolle Anwendungen.

Breites Anwendungsspektrum : Über die Bau- und Automobilindustrie hinaus werden geschweißte Edelstahlrohre häufig in der Petrochemie, Düngemittelindustrie, Öl- und Gasindustrie sowie in Wasserversorgungs- und -verteilungssystemen eingesetzt.

Regionales Wachstum und wachstumsstarke Märkte : Future Market Insights (FMI) verfolgt die Verkäufe in über 20 wachstumsstarken Märkten und bietet Einblicke in die Regionen, in denen die Nachfrage am stärksten ansteigt. COVID-19-Auswirkungsanalyse : Der FMI-Bericht hebt auch hervor, wie sich die Pandemie auf die Bauindustrie und die Nachfrage nach geschweißten Edelstahlrohren ausgewirkt hat, wobei die Erholungsprognosen in das langfristige Wachstum einfließen.



„Geschweißte Edelstahlrohre sind äußerst langlebige und korrosionsbeständige Rohrlösungen, die in einer Vielzahl von Branchen eingesetzt werden, darunter Öl und Gas, Bauwesen und Wasserversorgung. Aufgrund ihrer robusten Konstruktion sind sie ideal für Anwendungen, die eine lang anhaltende Leistung unter rauen Bedingungen erfordern. Steigende Infrastrukturinvestitionen weltweit treiben die Nachfrage nach diesen zuverlässigen und vielseitigen Rohren weiter an“ , so Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.

Wichtige Treiber des Marktes für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre



Wachsende Nachfrage in der Öl- und Gas- sowie Wasserversorgung: Der Bedarf an geschweißten Edelstahlrohren wird maßgeblich von der Öl- und Gasindustrie für den Flüssigkeitstransport getrieben, sowie von der Wasserversorgungsbranche für langlebige und korrosionsbeständige Rohrleitungen.

Entwicklung der Infrastruktur: Globale Investitionen in Infrastrukturprojekte, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, treiben die Nachfrage nach geschweißten Edelstahlrohren in Sektoren wie dem Baugewerbe und der Stadtentwicklung an.

Austausch veralteter Infrastruktur: Der verstärkte Fokus auf den Austausch alter Rohrleitungen durch langlebige Edelstahlvarianten belebt den Markt, da die Industrie nach sichereren, langlebigeren Lösungen strebt. Anwendungen in der Energieerzeugung und im Automobilsektor: Die steigende Nachfrage nach geschweißten Edelstahlrohren in Energieerzeugungsanlagen und im Automobilsektor erweitert die Reichweite des Marktes und schafft solide Wachstumschancen.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre



Auswirkungen von COVID-19 auf die Nachfrage: Die Pandemie führte zu Betriebsunterbrechungen in zahlreichen Branchen, darunter Bauwesen, Automobilbau sowie Öl und Gas, was zu einer Verlangsamung der Nachfrage nach geschweißten Edelstahlrohren führte.

Hohe Kosten für Edelstahl: Die schwankenden Kosten für Rohstoffe, insbesondere Edelstahl, stellen für Hersteller eine Herausforderung dar, wirken sich auf die Gewinnmargen aus und schränken den Einsatz in kostensensiblen Anwendungen ein. Konkurrenz durch Alternativmaterialien: Neue Alternativen wie hochwertige Kunststoffrohre und Aluminiumrohre, die häufig weniger teuer und einfacher zu installieren sind, stellen eine Wettbewerbsherausforderung für den Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre dar.



Regionaler Ausblick auf den Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre



Asien-Pazifik: Diese Region dürfte aufgrund der schnellen Industrialisierung und Urbanisierung in Ländern wie China und Indien einen dominanten Marktanteil halten und damit die Nachfrage in den Bereichen Bau, Infrastruktur und Wasserversorgung ankurbeln.

Nordamerika: Die Nachfrage in Nordamerika wird vor allem durch die Öl- und Gasindustrie sowie laufende Infrastrukturprojekte getrieben, insbesondere in den USA

Europa: Der Fokus Europas auf erneuerbare Energien und nachhaltige Infrastruktur trägt zur Nachfrage nach geschweißten Edelstahlrohren in der Stromerzeugung und im Bauwesen bei. Naher Osten und Afrika: Der Öl- und Gassektor bleibt ein wichtiger Wachstumsmotor in dieser Region, unterstützt durch zahlreiche Öl- und Gasinfrastrukturprojekte, insbesondere in den GCC-Ländern.

Zu den Hauptakteuren auf diesem Markt gehören:



Marcegaglia

Sosta GmbH & Co. KG

ArcelorMittal SA

Nippon Stahl

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

Sandvik AB

Shanghai Metal Corporation

FROCH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

FER Fischer Edelstahlrohre GmbH

YC Inox

JFE Steel Corporation

CSM TUBE spa

Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Stahlrohr Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Lizz Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. Foshan Zhongde Edelstahl Co., Ltd.



Wichtige Segmente im globalen Markt für geschweißte Edelstahlrohre

Nach Klasse:



Serie 300



304, 304L und 304H



309 und 310S



316, 316L, 316H, 316TI



321/321H

347/347H

Serie 400



409

410/410S

Serie 900

Nickellegierungsqualität



Maisonettewohnung 2205 Maisonettewohnung 2207



Nach Anwendung:



Konstruktion

Automobilindustrie

Wasserversorgung und -verteilung

Öl und Gas

Petrochemie und Düngemittel

Stromerzeugung Sonstiges



Nach Außendurchmesser:



4 - 36 mm

36 - 60 mm

61 - 150 mm

151 - 500 mm 500 - 1000 mm



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Asien-Pazifik Naher Osten und Afrika



Author by

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

