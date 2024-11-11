With CAGR Of 6.3%, Caseinates Market Size To Reach $3.84 Billion By 2031 The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global caseinates is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for dairy protein in food supplements and wide application scope in the food & beverage industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The growing need for protein supplements from enthusiasts and sportspersons, as well as the aging population, drives the demand for caseinates among supplement manufacturers.

Overview of Report Findings

: The caseinates market is expected to reach US$ 3.84 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.36 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031. Dairy proteins such as caseinates are the building blocks of skin, bones, muscles, and blood. The human body requires protein to produce enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals. Food supplements infused with dairy protein are used on a large scale, owing to the rise in healthcare awareness among consumers. Thus, they are shifting their focus to nutritious and healthful diets and increasing their protein intake by consuming dietary supplements made from dairy protein. The rising geriatric population boosts the demand for food supplements infused with dairy protein due to its balanced composition of essential amino acids.In recent years, consumers have become highly conscious of their health and fitness due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and several other medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol. As a result, the popularity of dietary supplements is rising across the globe. In 2022, Ipsos European Public Affairs conducted a survey on behalf of Food Supplements Europe in 14 EU member states. They discovered that almost 9 in 10 European consumers had taken food supplements in their lives, and nearly all of them had consumed supplements in the past 12 months. Thus, the growing demand for dietary supplements fuels the requirement for caseinates.: The vegan population has grown significantly over the past few years. According to Veganuary (a nonprofit organization that encourages individuals worldwide to become vegan for the entire month of January), in 2022, more than 620,000 people registered for the Veganuary campaign, and the registrations increased by 200% in the last three years. The demand for dairy alternatives and plant-based products has surged with the growing vegan population. Manufacturers are offering plant-based dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and creams. However, the lack of dairy casein in the product lacks certain aspects, such as stretchiness and reliability. Thus, ingredient manufacturers are developing plant-based casein to meet customer requirements. For instance, in September 2023, Pureture, a US-based biotech company, launched a plant-based casein that can be used for cheese and other dairy products. The researchers from Pureture used proprietary technology and yeast-based, fully plant-based resources that provide comparable functionality to milk and enhanced nutrition and taste. New Culture, another US-based alternative protein company, created a vegan or plant-based version of casein using precision fermentation technology, which it uses to create vegan cheese that tastes like dairy casein.: Breastfeeding is the only recommended diet for infants during the first six months of life, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, since there is not always enough breast milk available, alternatives are becoming crucial. Lactose, demineralized whey powder, casein and caseinates, and whey protein concentrates are essential for standardizing infant food because breast milk has less protein than cow's milk. Caseinates provide a balanced and digestible source of nutrition for infants. Caseinates are stable against heat treatment, making them an essential protein source in infant nutrition products. Potassium caseinate and calcium caseinate act as good protein and calcium sources in infant nutrition products.: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Caseinates Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Caseinate, Potassium Caseinate, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery; Dairy and Frozen Desserts; Beverages; Soups, Sauces, and Condiments; Infant Formula; Dietary Supplements; and Others), and Geography

Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the caseinates market is divided into sodium caseinate, calcium caseinate, potassium caseinate, and others. The sodium caseinate segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the caseinates market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, soup, sauces, & condiments, infant formula, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. The caseinates market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Major companies operating in the caseinates market include Polsero Sp Zoo, EPI Ingredients SAS, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, AMCO Proteins, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Agrocomplex SP Zoo, Milk Specialties Global, Erie Foods International Inc, Armor Proteines SAS, Glenstal Foods, Tatua Co-operative Dairy Co Ltd, Ornua Co-operative Ltd, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, and Drytech Processes Pvt Ltd. Trending Topics: Sodium caseinates, casein and caseinates, dairy proteins, calcium caseinates, and casein hydrolysates

Global Headlines on Caseinates



"Dairyx Makes Breakthrough Advancement in Cow-Free Casein "

"Newmoo Develops Liquid Casein for Animal-Free Cheese" "Leprino Foods To Commercialize Animal-Free Casein"

Conclusion

Caseinates are significantly used in various food and beverages such as bakery & confectioneries, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks, soups & sauces, dressings, functional beverages, etc., as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener. Caseinates are also used in infant formulas due to their strong amino acid and protein content. In dietary supplements, caseinates promote muscle growth and recovery. Thus, the wide application scope of caseinates is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness about health & nutrition among consumers is boosting the demand for caseinates.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, caseinates manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

