Speediance Launches The Velonix Stationary Bike And Gym Monster 2: Expanding The Future Of Smart Home Fitness

Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise equipment
SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance , a leader in connected fitness that has just completed a Series A funding round, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to elevate the at-home workout experience: the all-new VeloNix Stationary Bike and the enhanced Gym Monster 2. Offering advanced technology, customization, and safety features, the VeloNix and Gym Monster 2 are user-friendly, space-efficient, making workouts more accessible and convenient.
"At Speediance, we are committed to providing versatile, high-quality equipment that meets our customers' diverse fitness needs and are thrilled to be venturing into a new category with the VeloNix Stationary Bike," said Liu Tao, founder and CEO of Speediance. "With both VeloNix and Gym Monster 2, we are forging a path in smart-home innovation for fitness enthusiasts and making smart, accessible fitness more convenient for everyone."
The VeloNix Stationary Bike brings consumers a truly immersive and precise cycling experience featuring advanced motor-controlled resistance, intuitive controls, and smart technology, catering to all fitness levels.
Motor-Controlled Resistance:
Provides exact resistance and power control for safer workouts, eliminating pedal coasting hazards
Smart Tech Integration: Advanced sensors and connectivity allow for real-time tracking of speed, power, and cadence to help optimize training efficiency
Realistic Cycling Simulation: Combines spin bike and indoor trainer features for an immersive, road-like experience
The Gym Monster 2, an upgraded version of
Speediance's bestselling model, offers an extensive movement library, professional-led classes, and new AI and Velocity-Based Training (VBT) features for adaptive, effective strength training.
Weight & Footprint Reduction:
Lighter design and saves space
Enhanced Sound Speaker & Cooling System:
Improve user experience
Advanced AI Features &
VBT Training Contents:
Through the AI Coach's weight recommendation algorithm, the best weight for different training sessions
The
VeloNix Stationary Bike is priced at $2,299 on the Speediance website , while the Gym Monster starts at $3,390 on the Speediance website , early buyers can now lock in special discounts. Both will be available on Amazon later this year. For more information, visit
Speediance and follow Speediance's social media .
About Speediance
Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that has just completed a Series A funding round, dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts.
