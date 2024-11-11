Peacock Learning Academy To Open December 2, 2024, Offering Boutique Early Learning Experience In Wayne, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peacock Academy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its boutique-style early childhood education center on December 2, 2024, at 197 Hamburg Tpke, Suite 1, Wayne, NJ. The academy is dedicated to providing an intimate, home-like setting where children, from infancy through preschool, can grow and learn in a nurturing, family-oriented atmosphere.Founded by Sejal Dave, a former elementary school teacher with dual Master's Degrees in Early Childhood Education, Peacock Learning Academy brings a unique, personalized approach to early education. Drawing on her deep expertise in child development, Dave has crafted a program that prioritizes key skills needed for a seamless transition into kindergarten, with a focus on both academic and social growth.“As a former elementary teacher, I founded Peacock Learning Academy to help children develop essential skills for kindergarten and beyond,” said Sejal Dave, Owner and Director.“Our academy is more than just a childcare center; it's a welcoming space where young learners feel at home, explore with confidence, and build the social, emotional, and academic foundations they need to thrive,” said Dave.Peacock Learning Academy's curriculum is designed to ignite curiosity and foster confidence through a blend of foundational instruction and hands-on experiences. The“Peacock Learning model” emphasizes four core principles-social, emotional, academic, and foundational development-ensuring a well-rounded early learning experience. Classrooms are warm and thoughtfully arranged to encourage exploration and individuality in a safe and supportive setting, helping children gain the confidence to succeed in school and beyond.For more information about enrollment options, scheduling a tour, or speaking directly with Founder Sejal Dave, families can visit the Peacock Learning Academy website or contact the center at 973-920-7281.

