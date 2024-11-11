(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
- and additional sector-specific methodologies for oil & gas, transport, and metals & minerals
LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
CarbonChain – an AI-powered carbon tracking platform that provides companies with end-to-end visibility into supply chain emissions –
believes that it is the first carbon accounting platform in the world to enable manufacturers and commodity traders to calculate their emissions using third-party validated methodologies for both Corporate Carbon Footprints (CCFs)
and Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) .
SGS has independently reviewed and validated these methodologies as aligned with global carbon accounting standards – specifically, the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and the GHG Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard.
The Importance of Validation
Manufacturers and commodity traders who use a third-party software to measure, track, and declare
their commodity emissions
need assurance that their calculations are grounded in best practice. Independent validation of CarbonChain's latest methodology is an important marker of credibility for customers' internal and external emissions reporting.
CarbonChain's Commitment to Accuracy
CarbonChain is building the most accurate carbon accounting platform for metal and energy supply chains. In addition to a validated methodology, we use robust independent emission databases to close data gaps, especially where direct supplier data is unavailable. As part of our latest product release , CarbonChain's expert in-house carbon accountants and data analysts have refined the asset-level emissions data for key metal and energy products.
Users of CarbonChain
CarbonChain is purpose-built for energy and metal supply chains. Manufacturers, commodity traders and their banks use CarbonChain's software to automate their carbon accounting, to measure, report and set targets for their emissions.
CarbonChain's platform is used by the likes of Societe Generale, Thyssenkrupp
Materials Services, Rabobank, Concord Resources, IXM and Gunvor Group.
Note: Validation for CCF and PCF methodologies was completed
in
March 2024
and September 2024 , respectively.
About CarbonChain
CarbonChain empowers companies to make climate-conscious decisions to accelerate action toward a net-zero economy. Its AI-empowered carbon accounting platform automates emissions tracking with accurate, asset-level data for carbon-intensive supply chains. CarbonChain uses a validated
methodology and is a CDP-accredited solutions provider. In 2023, CarbonChain raised
$10M
to support its ongoing expansion of carbon footprint technology, with a primary focus on scope 3 and supply chain emissions.
Logo:
CONTACT:
Alexander Lewis, Marketing Manager,
[email protected]
SOURCE CarbonChain
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108872874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.