Atmos Energy Reinforces Commitment To The North Texas Food Bank In The Fight Against Hunger

Dallas, TX, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food (NTFB) announced a substantial $100,000 donation from Atmos Energy Corporation, the nation's largest natural gas-only distributor headquartered in Dallas. This contribution is part of a broader $2 million commitment made by Atmos Energy to food banks across eight states during Hunger Action Month in September, aligned with its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative.

Since 2006, Atmos Energy has steadfastly supported the NTFB, contributing nearly $700,000 through various donations and regularly mobilizing employee volunteer groups. In partnership with Atmos Energy, NTFB donated and distributed Hunger Bugs Me!, a book designed to teach children about hunger, to 785 elementary school libraries in 106 school districts across North Texas in 2023. With this latest $100,000 donation, Atmos Energy has helped provide over 2 million meals to individuals facing food insecurity in the region.

“Addressing hunger requires substantial resources, and these funds aim to support food banks that collaborate with local charities, schools, churches, and shelters to assist families struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Jan Rugg, Atmos Energy's Coordinating Manager of Public Affairs.“We are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank as part of our ongoing commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities.”

Through its outreach efforts, Atmos Energy supports various local entities, including school districts, nonprofits, and after-school programs, providing essential resources like backpacks, laptops, nutritious breakfasts, and educational materials for early learners.

Rugg noted,“Giving back to our communities is integral to Atmos Energy's culture. Last year alone, our employees volunteered nearly 43,000 hours to support local initiatives and nonprofits. We contributed over $12 million to more than 1,400 organizations through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.”

NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham emphasized the critical nature of this partnership, stating,“Atmos Energy's generous support is crucial as we work to ensure every North Texan has access to nutritious food. With Texas having the highest hunger rates in the nation and our service area ranking fourth in food insecurity, this donation is vital for serving the nearly 778,000 individuals facing hunger in North Texas.”

Cunningham added,“We are incredibly grateful for the support from companies like Atmos Energy, who recognize the urgent issue of hunger and actively contribute to solutions. Their generosity will allow us to match donations made to the NTFB on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, effectively doubling the impact of each gift on that day.”

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at , Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

