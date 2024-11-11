Summary Of Tallinna Sadam Webinars
Date
11/11/2024 10:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
On 11 November 2024, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and the member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented unaudited results of the Group for 2024 9 months and Q3.
Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's web page: .
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
...
Attachment
MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108872858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.