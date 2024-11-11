Centralisx®️ All-In-One Travel Super App, Pioneering A New Era In Discovering Digital Travel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





Transforming with AI, Blockchain, and Seamless Integration Across Multiple Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Super App the Travel Super Hero: The travel is on the brink of transformation with the launch of CentralisX®️ , a groundbreaking travel super app.

CentralisX, with its core ethos“ customers at the centre of the travel ecosystem ,” is designed to revolutionize the digital travel experience by providing users a one-stop platform that consolidates and integrates travel-related services, from search, bookings and real-time updates to personalized itineraries and digital rewards.

Originally, mobile apps primarily focused on single-use functions, but growing demand for comprehensive digital solutions has led to the rise of Super Apps - all-encompassing platforms that integrate multiple services, fostering a cohesive and efficient user experience. CentralisX is pioneering the evolution, specifically tailored for the travel industry. From seamless flight and hotel bookings to curated destination insights, CentralisX meets diverse travel needs within a single app, streamlining the process and enhancing user engagement.

Redefining the Travel Experience with CentralisX

Offering a patented℗“skip reception®️” feature that leverages search for digital-key enabled hotels and share accommodation providers, creating and supporting frictionless, personalized travel, which eliminates traditional check-in processes (and frustrations) whilst connecting travelers directly with a host of travel suppliers. Additionally, CentralisX's AI-driven itineraries, local recommendations, and unique features, such as Sustainable , Wellness and Impactful travel, combine to amplify (and influence) a personalized journey for each user, whether they're traveling for business, family trips, self-discovery or spontaneous escapes.

Further bolstering the app's appeal is the Centralis X Coin (CXC) , a blockchain-based utility token which has been meticulously incorporated and designed to facilitate unique in-app travel & “fungagement” rewards and digital transactions. CXC's Presale is now live, allowing participants to secure tokens at a discounted rate through the Early Access portal : .

Supporting Travel Innovation and Economic Growth

By integrating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, CentralisX is paving the way for users to benefit from the brands, hotels/share-accommodation providers they engage with. Subscription -based travel features are also on the horizon, enabling travelers to experience new levels of connection and ownership within the app's ecosystem.

In curating a travel marketplace , businesses partnering with super apps like CentralisX offers efficient, unparalleled reach and visibility, providing opportunities for hotels, airlines, dining, retailers and other service providers to connect with a global audience atuned to app-based solutions and changing demographics - and in doing so supports, recalibrates, reallocates the cost structures between traveler, supply and intermediaries - to the benefit of all participants.

CentralisX's sustainable data privacy and GDPR-compliant design make it a trusted choice for travelers worldwide, balancing user-friendly innovation with stringent data protection. Equally, travelers are rewarded through the Centralis X Rewards ®️ program, a good example is being rewarded in providing Guest/Customer reviews that contribute to enhancing future experiences.

The Future of Travel Super Apps: AI, Personalization, and Secure Integration

As super apps continue to influence industries globally, CentralisX is committed to leadership across travel by leveraging its existing features and with its product innovation pipeline, from AI making smart recommendations and customized itineraries, enhancing both user engagement and satisfaction. Strategically complimented with a range of IP (intellectual property) and the teams experiences and longevity in and love of travel, CentralisX, as it steps into key global markets, aims to elevate new standards for digital travel, delivering convenience and personalization to travelers everywhere.

