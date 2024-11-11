DNA Sequencing Market Size To Hit USD 74.89 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global DNA sequencing size was valued at USD 14.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 20.44 billion in 2025 to USD 74.89 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.65% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA sequencing is the process of determining the exact order of nucleotides (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) in a DNA molecule. This technique reveals the genetic information encoded in an organism's DNA, which is essential for understanding biological functions, evolution, and genetic diseases. Modern DNA sequencing technologies have enabled faster and more accurate sequencing, advancing fields like genomics, personalized medicine, and biotechnology.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for personalized medicine drives the global market

Personalized medicine tailors treatments and medical care to individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup, enabling more accurate diagnoses and targeted therapies. DNA sequencing plays a crucial role by providing detailed insights into a patient's genetic information, which helps in identifying specific mutations, hereditary conditions, or predispositions to certain diseases. This allows healthcare providers to develop treatment plans that are more effective and less likely to cause adverse reactions.

For instance, cancer treatment has significantly benefited from DNA sequencing. By sequencing tumor DNA, oncologists can determine the specific genetic mutations driving cancer, leading to the development of personalized therapies that target those mutations directly. The growing emphasis on personalized healthcare is accelerating the adoption of DNA sequencing technologies, driving market growth as healthcare systems and researchers increasingly recognize its value in improving patient outcomes.

Growing applications of sequencing technologies in agriculture and food safety create tremendous opportunities

DNA sequencing can be used to improve crop yields, enhance pest resistance, and develop crops with desirable traits like drought tolerance or enhanced nutrition. By sequencing plant genomes, scientists can identify genes responsible for these traits, enabling more precise genetic modifications or selective breeding strategies.

In addition to agriculture, DNA sequencing is increasingly being applied to food safety. It can be used to track and identify foodborne pathogens and contaminants at a molecular level, improving food traceability and reducing the risk of outbreaks. For example, next-generation sequencing (NGS) allows for the rapid identification of bacterial strains in food products, helping to prevent large-scale contamination.

As the agricultural sector continues to modernize and global food safety standards rise, these applications present a significant growth opportunity for the DNA sequencing market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global DNA sequencing market. This expansion is driven by rapid technological advancements, the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), and substantial government funding for genomics research, particularly in the area of personalized medicine. The U.S. leads the charge, bolstered by the presence of major biotech giants such as Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific, whose innovations are shaping the market landscape. Moreover, initiatives like the NIH's All of Us program further accelerate growth by promoting large-scale genomic research aimed at advancing precision medicine.

Key Highlights



Based on offerings, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment owns the highest market share.

Based on technology, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing, and third-generation DNA sequencing. The next-generation sequencing segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into oncology, clinical investigation, agrigenomics & forensics, HLA typing/immune system monitoring, drug development, and others. The oncology segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-user, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into academic research, clinical research, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global DNA sequencing market shareholder.

Competitive Analysis

Thermo Fisher ScientificInc.Agilent TechnologyIlluminaInc.QIAGENHoffmann-La Roche Ltd.MacrogenInc.PerkinElmer GenomicsPacBioBGIBio-Rad LaboratoriesInc.Myriad GeneticsPierianDxPartek IncorporatedEurofins ScientificOxford Nanopore Technologiesand others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Oxford Nanopore Technologies launched the PromethION 2 platform, an advanced high-throughput sequencing device that significantly increases throughput and scalability. This new system allows researchers to conduct large-scale genomic studies more efficiently, enhancing capabilities for personalized medicine, population genomics, and pathogen surveillance.

Segmentation

By OfferingsConsumablesInstrumentsServicesBy TechnologySanger SequencingNext-Generation SequencingThird Generation DNA SequencingBy ApplicationsOncologyClinical investigationAgrigenomics & forensicsHLA typing/immune system monitoringDrug developmentOthersBy End-UserAcademic ResearchClinical ResearchHospitals & ClinicsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa

