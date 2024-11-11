Dscout Honored As 2024 Proddy Award Winner In UX Research By Product School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dscout, a leader in experience research, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Proddy Award winner in UX Research by Product School.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dscout , a leader in experience research, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Proddy Award winner in UX Research by Product School . This prestigious award recognizes the top products and platforms that empower organizations to capture, analyze, and act on user feedback and behaviors, driving innovation in product development and strategy. The Proddy Awards, presented by Product School, honor companies that provide exceptional tools for product teams to gather meaningful user insights. Dscout's award-winning platform enables organizations to conduct robust, scalable research that surfaces real-world user experiences, unlocking valuable insights that inform product decisions and elevate customer experiences.

"This recognition is a testament to the value we bring to the field of user research," said Kate Johnson, VP of Marketing at Dscout. "At Dscout, our mission has always been to make it easier for companies to understand their users at a deep, human level. Winning a Proddy Award underscores our commitment to providing the best tools for product teams to capture these insights and turn them into actionable strategies."

Dscout's platform stands out for its flexibility, allowing product teams to field both moderated and unmoderated studies, engage participants in real time, and analyze rich qualitative data at scale. The platform's intuitive interface and comprehensive suite of tools make it the go-to choice for organizations looking to deliver products that truly resonate with their users.

"In the fast-paced world of product development, understanding user needs and behaviors is more critical than ever," added Bridget Bidlack, Dscout's Chief Product Officer. "We're thrilled that Dscout has been recognized for our role in helping teams do just that-whether it's through video feedback, diary studies, or in-the-moment user captures, our platform is designed to make user research both powerful and seamless."

The Proddy Award win comes at a time of significant momentum for Dscout, which has consistently been recognized for its contributions to the R&D community. In 2024, the company has continued to innovate with new product features, including advanced recruiting capabilities, robust usability testing, expanded question types, and powerful AI analysis tools.

"We're honored to be part of such an esteemed group of winners in the UX Research category," said Bidlack. "This award motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in research and to continue delivering the tools that help teams create products people love."

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout .

