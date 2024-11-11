Sofema Online Launches Three New Security Training Packages For Industry Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive Three New Security Packages

The comprehensive set includes Pax & Baggage Security, Airline Operations Security, and Airline Operations Quality & Safety Awareness

SOFIA , BULGARIA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema (SOL), sofemaonline, a trusted leader in regulatory training, has unveiled a range of specialized security training packages designed to equip aviation professionals with the knowledge and skills essential to navigate today's complex security landscape. These newly introduced programs cover core areas of aviation security, ensuring that personnel are prepared to address industry challenges with confidence and compliance. Each package offers a value-driven approach to accessing specialized aviation security trainingPax & Baggage Security PackageThis package strengthens knowledge in handling dangerous goods and enhancing passenger and baggage security, offering four key courses:Competency-Based DG Training – Screening of Passengers and Crew and their Baggage, Cargo, and MailAviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful InterferenceAviation Security (AVSEC) Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)Insider Threat in Aviation SecurityAirline Operations Security PackageThis package provides a foundational understanding of both aviation and cyber security and is ideal for non-security staff and those supporting secure operations. Courses include:Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation StaffAviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful InterferenceEASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security ResponsibilitiesInsider Threat in Aviation SecurityAirline Operations Quality & Safety Awareness PackageFocusing on proactive quality and safety measures, this package is ideal for those dedicated to maintaining high standards in aviation. It includes:Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation StaffAviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful InterferenceEASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security ResponsibilitiesAviation Security (AVSEC) Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)Insider Threat in Aviation SecurityEach package is designed to provide aviation professionals with valuable, practical skills for enhancing security and operational safety. For more information - ...

