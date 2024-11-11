(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium and Luxury Cars in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Premium and Luxury Cars in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars at a national level.

Premium and luxury cars continued to see strong growth in current value and retail volume terms in South Africa in 2024. A more stable rate of inflation in the country, alongside the growing number of affluent consumers has helped to sustain a healthy demand for premium and luxury cars. Demand for premium and luxury cars is contingent on wealth and sales are heavily dependent on prevailing consumer confidence amongst a niche demographic of wealthy individuals.

It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN SOUTH AFRICA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Rising affluence and more stable inflation boosts demand for premium and luxury cars

BMW retains a healthy lead in 2023 as electric and hybrid vehicles attract growing interest Consumers have more opportunities to personalise their car through the use of digital technology

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Electric and hybrid vehicles set to play a prominent role in the future of premium and luxury cars in South Africa

AI expected to bring new features to some models Car manufacturers under pressure to make more ethical and responsible choices

LUXURY GOODS IN SOUTH AFRICA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA



Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

