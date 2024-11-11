Fxgiants Announces Latest Upgrade - Experience Zero Commissions And Zero Spreads On New Accounts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXGiants, a CFD broker , has just announced a major enhancement to its trading account offerings. Traders now have the game-changing option to open accounts with zero commission and zero spreads - an option that is not easy to find in the crowded brokerage scene. This update introduces flexibility to both new and experienced traders, allowing them to maximize their potential.

"We are excited to introduce the zero commission and zero spread accounts as part of our continuous effort to improve the trading experience," stated Christopher Oates, spokesperson for FXGiants. "Offering both Live and STP/ECN accounts gives traders the power to decide how they want to engage with the market. Our Live accounts include the option for no commission and competitive spreads, while the STP/ECN accounts give traders direct access to the market with some of the tightest spreads available. We are confident that this kind of versatility sets us apart in the industry."

Designed with Every Trader in Mind

Beyond these account offerings, FXGiants brings a lot to the table for traders. The company includes several financial instruments spanning six asset classes like forex, metals, indices, and futures. Traders can take advantage of FXGiants' exceptional trading conditions, such as fast execution, and flexible leverage, all available on the popular MT4 and FXGiants Web Trader platforms. Additionally, the broker has a dedicated, multilingual support team, ensuring that no one gets left behind.

"At FXGiants , we pride ourselves on offering not just a range of financial instruments but a comprehensive and dynamic trading environment," added Oates. "From VPS hosting to PMAM for managing accounts, and a strong partnership program, we have built an ecosystem that is crafted to help traders achieve results. And we are not stopping here. Innovation is key, and our team will keep pushing to deliver more."

About FXGiants

A prominent global brokerage firm, FXGiants gives traders access to over 300 instruments in different asset categories. With a reputation for offering top-class trading services, FXGiants stands out by delivering tight spreads, fast funding methods, IB or Affiliate programs, and deposit bonuses. Moreover, FXGiants supports clients worldwide with a 24/5 multilingual customer service team and aims to be a one-stop destination for traders seeking an advanced, reliable, and smooth trading experience.

All trading involves risk.

It is possible to lose all your capital.

Website:



SOURCE FXGiants

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED