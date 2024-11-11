Serbia Gambling Market Report 2024-2030: Key Performance Indicators And Major Upcoming Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serbia Gambling | Companies, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Growth, Value, Share, Revenue, Industry, Outlook, Segmentation & Size | Market Forecast By Type, By Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Serbia Gambling Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2030F.

Serbia's Gambling Market has seen notable growth in recent years, largely driven by increased disposable income, which provides more opportunities for leisure spending, including gambling. Notably, the number of sports betting shops has soared to 2,274, while the total count of slot machine clubs stands at 2,706, boasting a combined total of 34,400 slot machines as of 2022. This expansion has been a major catalyst for growth in the sports betting industry within Serbia.

Serbia Gambling Market Overview

The Serbia gambling industry is set for substantial growth in the upcoming years, driven by several key factors. These include rapid economic expansion, increasing internet usage, and rising disposable income. Notably, Serbia's GDP per capita is forecasted to climb from US$7,100 in 2021 to US$8,400 by 2026, leading to higher expenditures on recreational activities such as gambling. Furthermore, the Serbian government's supportive policies aimed at improving internet access and smartphone availability in rural areas have been instrumental.

This involves the development of fiber-optic infrastructure worth US$540.3 million, with the objective of achieving nationwide high-speed internet coverage by the end of 2025. Such initiatives present additional opportunities for online gambling, allowing individuals to conveniently engage in gambling activities from their homes using smartphones, tablets, and computers. This trend is expected to further boost the gambling market in Serbia in the coming years.

Serbia Gambling Market Share

Market Segmentation by Type

During the forecasted period, sports betting is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by factors like rising internet penetration, enhancing access to online betting, social influence from peers and relatives, and the entertainment value associated with sporting events.

Market Segmentation by Channel Type

Online channels are projected to grow faster than offline sales, driven by the convenience, accessibility, and diverse options available in online gaming. Additionally, the entry of new players like BGaming into the Serbian online gambling market is expected to fuel this expansion further.

Companies Featured



MOZZART D.O.O. Belgrade

MaxBet Doo

Meridian Tech d.o.o.

Balkan Bet doo

SKS365

Superbet Group

Pinnbet doo Belgrade

Soccerbet.rs

Bet Winner D.O.O

Novomatic Group TopBet Doo

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type



Sports Betting

Casino

Lottery Others

By Channel Type



Land Based Online

