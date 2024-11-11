Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend
Date
11/11/2024 9:31:16 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN ) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).
Tax-Free Dividend Per Share
Record Date:
Nov. 22, 2024
Ex-Dividend Date:
Nov. 22, 2024
Payable Date:
Dec. 2, 2024
Amount
Change From Previous Month
$0.0380
$0.0000
Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes/us .
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $800.5 billion in assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2024.
We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes/us .
###
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108872749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.