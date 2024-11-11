Sports Equipment Retail Global Industry Guide 2024: Key Financial Metrics, Competitive Pressures Analysis, Volume And Forecasts 2018-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Equipment Retail Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports equipment retail had total revenues of $206.18 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Sports Equipment Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



The sports equipment retail market covers a wide range of products, including ball sports equipment, adventure sports equipment, fishing and golf equipment, racket and winter sports equipment, specialist footwear, and other dedicated sports equipment. It also includes non-motorized bicycles and accessories, with market value representing retail sales. All data and forecasts are inflation-adjusted, and currency conversions are based on yearly average exchange rates.







In 2023, the "other specialist retail" channel represented the largest market share, with sales totaling $102.6 billion, or 49.8% of the market's value. Asia-Pacific led the global market, holding the largest share at 36.2%.





