Amir Leaves Riyadh

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today after participating in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.

