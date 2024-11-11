MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2024
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR ) has revised the date of its earnings announcement and intends to release its results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
10:00 AM ET
9:00 AM CT
8:00 AM MT
7:00 AM PT
Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:
Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version can be accessed at this Web site.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.
