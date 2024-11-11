Guidehouse Becomes A Nationwide Leader In Mortality Verification Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VitalAudit ® helps banks, insurers, pension plans, and other organizations identify and validate deceased customers and locate beneficiaries

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, is now the exclusive provider of one of the most complete and comprehensive mortality datasets in the market.

The firm's proprietary customer data enrichment and death audit solution, VitalAudit® ,

achieves an industry-leading 98% nationwide mortality coverage. Curated from more than 30,000 state, federal, and private repositories, the solution identifies most mortalities within 10 days of death through a regulatory-compliant, secure, and transparent process.

"We created VitalAudit® more than a decade ago in close collaboration with the industries we serve, and we continue to invest in strategic partnerships to ensure we offer the best capabilities, features, and market insights," said James Moore, director and solution architect, Guidehouse. "Access to this private dataset enables our clients to rapidly bridge gaps between their customers and beneficiaries to better mitigate fraud, fulfill regulatory obligations, and reduce improper payments."

Banks, insurers, pension plans, and many other organizations use VitalAudit® to identify, validate, and locate deceased customers and their beneficiaries. Guidehouse continues to expand its client relationships in this space by offering differentiated features, including:



Superior data:

Comprehensive and curated nationwide data, updated daily from tens of thousands of sources

Reliable results:

Sophisticated algorithms with accurate matches and accommodations for data variations

Seamless integration: Multiple delivery options, such as privacy-enhancing encryption and on-premises deployment Actionable insights:

Transparent data sources, accessible match confidence scores, and tailored heuristics

"Millions of deceased Americans have their identity stolen and leave unclaimed property behind each year," said Jim Ouellette, director and VitalAudit® solution leader, Guidehouse. "Leading organizations rely on Guidehouse for tailored mortality audits, locate services, and escheatment support. VitalAudit® is a core component of our suite of advisory, digital, and managed services that helps our clients better understand the intersection of their customers, services, and market."

VitalAudit® standardizes, supplements, and remediates customer and beneficiary contact information in an intelligent and cost-effective way, empowering companies to swiftly find and contact individuals. Learn more: guidehouse/vitalaudit

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global

consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]



SOURCE Guidehouse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED