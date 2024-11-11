5WPR Selected As Agency Of Record For Renowned Spinal Surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces it has been selected as the agency of record for Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS, known as Dr. Bo by his patients, a leader in spinal care and head of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care .



With over 15 years of experience in spinal surgery and patient care, Dr. Bo's approach emphasizes minimally invasive procedures and personalized treatments for conditions impacting the spine, with a commitment to enhancing patient outcomes by implementing cutting-edge techniques.



5WPR will manage a comprehensive media relations program focusing on national and regional outreach across broadcast, print, and digital channels, spotlighting patient success stories and elevating Dr. Bo's position as a thought leader in the industry.



"We're excited to welcome Dr. Bo to our roster of health and wellness innovators and are excited to support him in expanding his influence and connecting with audiences across the country," said Ilisa Wirgin, 5WPR Managing Partner and Executive Vice President. "His dedication to advancing spinal health and enhancing patient outcomes is inspiring, and we look forward to amplifying his groundbreaking work and connecting his expertise with a broader audience."

5W's work will include thought leadership content, media outreach on patient recovery stories, and insights on key topics of Dr. Bo's research, such as back and neck health, spine conditions, and advancements in treatment options.

About Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS

Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS, is one of New Jersey's top spine surgeons and the head of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. Dr. Bo has been in practice for over 15 years. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and went on to receive a medical degree from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. He completed his internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and completed a spine surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh. Dr. Bo completed his fellowship in 2008.

Dr. Bo is also a renowned published research author, and has presented his findings at several major spinal health conferences around the world. He is also a recipient of the Leonard Marmor Surgical Arthritis Foundation Resident Award for the best research project during his surgical residency.

Dr. Bo's dedication extends beyond surgeries, consistently striving to improve his patients' lives. Apart from his medical career, he invented the 360 CoreBoard to enhance traditional fitness practices. This tool is designed to expand core workouts' range of motion, while reducing stress on the lower back, offering a dynamic approach to exercise.

In addition to his innovative contributions to fitness, Dr. Bo enjoys travel, golf, and the arts in his spare time. These interests help him understand and connect with his patients, ensuring an inclusive healthcare experience. His work and hobbies reflect a deep commitment to improving lives, both in the operating room and beyond.

For more information, please visit nynjspine/about-us/ .

About 5WPR



5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

