NEXGEL To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 13Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management will host a call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:“NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its results for the third quarter 2024, after the close on November 13, 2024. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: 1-800-225-9448 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9708 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 28, 2024 by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11157563. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

...