Philip Ende Joins The Children’S Place As Head Of Real Estate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE) an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands today announced that Philip Ende has been appointed GVP, Head of Real Estate, effective November 11, 2024.

As the Head of Real Estate, Mr. Ende will oversee the strategy and operations for the Company. He will report to Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Ende joins The Children's Place, Inc. from the real estate consulting firm Ende Real Estate Advisors, where he served as President and Founder. Before founding Ende Real Estate Advisors, Mr. Ende worked for over 27 years at Simon Property Group holding roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his position as Senior Vice President – Leasing Premium Outlets.

Mr. Umair stated,“We are excited for Philip to lead the real estate team and leverage his decades of experience in the real estate industry to assist the Company in strengthening our relationships with landlords and driving our continued investment in our real estate portfolio. This is another step in the Company's renewed focus on stores as a critical piece of our omni-channel strategy.”

Mr. Ende commented,“I am thrilled to be joining The Children's Place and to have the opportunity to support the Company in improving landlord partnerships and identifying opportunities to strategically expand store locations in the future.”

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place”,“Gymboree”,“Sugar & Jade”, and“PJ Place”. For more information, visit: and , as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company's strategic initiatives and results of operations, including adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the“Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company's current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company's business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company's plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company's business, the risk that the Company's strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company's culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company's global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigations brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, the imposition of regulations affecting the importation of foreign-produced merchandise, including duties and tariffs, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Children's Place Contact:

Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500