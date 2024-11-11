AMN Healthcare Commits To Science-Based Targets, Leading The Charge Towards A Sustainable Future

AMN Healthcare has set near- and long-term goals to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and value chain. With a clear alignment to global efforts like the 2015 Paris Agreement, AMN aims to curb its absolute scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 42.8% by 2030, based on a 2022 base year. Looking further ahead, the company is committed to a 90% reduction in these emissions by 2050 with all residual emissions neutralized, ultimately achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by the same year.

To achieve these goals, AMN Healthcare has launched several key initiatives. An internal carbon pricing strategy has been implemented to purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to offset electricity usage and reduce Scope 1 emissions. A 1.5°C globally aligned Climate Transition Plan and an internal Environmental Policy are in development to guide the company's efforts. Furthermore, AMN is engaging with high-impact suppliers, incorporating environmental requirements into its Vendor Code of Conduct to bolster the collective effort towards sustainability.

The Science-Based Targets initiative, a collaboration among the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), provides a clear pathway for businesses to reduce emissions. This initiative plays a crucial role in guiding AMN Healthcare's strategies to future-proof growth and aligns with global scientific consensus on climate action.

"We believe that businesses have a vital role in driving down GHG emissions and building a resilient, zero-emissions economy," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "Our commitments not only align with scientific standards but also demonstrate our leadership and responsibility towards a sustainable future."

As AMN Healthcare embarks on this pivotal journey, it emphasizes transparency and accountability. The company is committed to regularly reporting its progress through annual Sustainability & Social Impact Reports and other publicly accessible documents.

About AMN Healthcare

