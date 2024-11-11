Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Injury Toll Grows To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, 12 people were as a Russian missile hit an apartment block. The search for people under the rubble continues.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There are already 11 in Kryvyi Rih. Three people remain in the hospital. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of the damaged five-story building. They are looking for people,” he wrote.

Windows and roofs of another 35 apartment blocks were also smashed. Eleven cars were damaged. An administrative building was also damaged.

Later, Oleksandr Vilkul , the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that the number of people injured in the strike had risen to 12, including two children aged 11 and 10.

Earlier it was reported that the section from the fifth to the first floor had been destroyed by a Russian missile strike.