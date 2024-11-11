Saudi Crown Prince Rejects Israeli Occupation Crimes, Urges Protecting Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's and Prime Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud commented Monday that the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit is held at a time of continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinian people and an expansion to Lebanese lands.

During his opening remarks, the Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia's utter rejection and condemnation of the ongoing genocide that has killed more than 150,000 Palestinian.

He added that this summit is an extension of Arab-Islamic summit held in 2023 to unite fronts, and called for furthering efforts to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Crown Prince spoke of Saudi's initiative on the two-state solution, stating that Palestine is qualified for a full UN membership.

He asserted Saudi Arabia's rejection of Israeli occupation's violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and called on the International community to pressure the occupation into respecting Iran's territorial integrity. (end)

kns









MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108872546