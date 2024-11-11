Dux-Soup Partners With The Recruitment Network To Empower Linkedin Automation For Recruiters

(MENAFN- Pressat) Dux-Soup , a leading provider of LinkedIn solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with The Recruitment (TRN), aimed at showcasing the transformative power of LinkedIn automation for the recruitment sector. This collaboration will bring powerful insights to TRN's community global network of recruitment leaders, helping them build smarter, more efficient candidate and client pipelines.

“This partnership with TRN allows us to raise awareness of how recruiters can unlock LinkedIn automation to enhance their outreach and engagement strategies,” said Will van der Sanden Founder and CEO of Dux-Soup.“We're excited to showcase the ways our platform can support recruiters in optimising their LinkedIn activities and connecting with top talent more effectively.”

James Osborne, Co-Founder of The Recruitment Network, shared,“We're delighted to welcome Dux-Soup to our community. Their insight will enable members to leverage innovative LinkedIn automation technology that streamlines and accelerates their recruitment processes freeing up time to spend on final qualification of candidates, managing customer relationships and closing deals. Dux-Soup's expertise with LinkedIn automation will be invaluable to our members as they look to grow and succeed in the competitive recruitment environment.”

Dux-Soup is the oldest and most established LinkedIn automation platform with 279,000 users amongst individuals, teams and agencies. Dux-Soup automates common actions on LinkedIn such as visiting profiles, sending connection requests and multi-stage follow up messages. Benefits include:



Reducing time spent on LinkedIn outreach by 75%

Facilitating engagement with hard to reach candidates

Support for LinkedIn Recruiter Integration with a wide range of third party systems such as CRM and ATS

Working together, Dux-Soup aims to empower the TRN community of recruiters with cutting-edge LinkedIn tools and automation strategies, enabling them to save time and increase productivity on LinkedIn.

The first collaboration is a 'LinkedIn Live' event hosted by TRN featuring Scott Wright, Head of Sales at Dux-Soup which will be discussing“Mastering LinkedIn Outreach: From Messaging to Recruitment Success.” Visit the TRN page on LinkedIn for more details on how to register.

About Dux-Soup

Dux-Soup was one of the very first LinkedIn Automation tools to break into the market in 2016. It currently has over 120,000 active users, with an annual turnover in excess of $5million. The tool works with LinkedIn Standard, Recruiter and Sales Navigator accounts to automate outreach activities such as profile visits, endorsements, connection requests, direct messages, drip campaigns and InMails. With native integrations to CRMs including Hubspot and Pipedrive and other third-party tools, LinkedIn outreach can now be integrated into multi-channel lead generation workflows.

Visit for more information

About The Recruitment Network

The Recruitment NetworkTM is the ultimate support club for recruitment business leaders - a unique environment where every component of your recruitment business is challenged and benchmarked against industry best practice, where you can enjoy unlimited support from some of the recruitment industry's most successful thought leaders and where recruitment business leaders work collaboratively together to help each other improve performance, increase efficiencies and significantly grow profitability. Members of The Recruitment NetworkTM are serious about investing in the realisation of their strategic objectives. They want to be challenged, they want to exercise the real potential of their people and they want to outperform their competition. The Recruitment NetworkTM provides the support mechanism to make that happen. To find out more about TRN, visit recruitmentnetwork