A New Wording Of AB Akola Group Articles Of Association Is Registered

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 11 November 2024, the Register of Entities registered a new wording of the articles of association of AB Akola Group which has been approved by the Annual General Meeting of on 31 October 2024.

From now on, the Management Board of AB Akola Group consists of 5 members, and the members have stayed the same.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail ...

Attachment

AB Akola Group Articles of Association