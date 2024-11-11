Slum Kids Recreate Sabyasachi Designs With Scraps, Impressed Netizens Say 'Copy Aisa Karo' In Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has captured the hearts of many. It showcases underprivileged slum children recreating iconic designs by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.



The clip, shared by an Instagram account, notaa contrasts the children's creativity and makeshift creations with Sabyasachi's lavish bridal designs.



The caption,“Underprivileged slum kids in Lucknow recreated Sabyasachi's iconic designs with fabric scraps,” highlights the resourcefulness and talent of these children.



The video compares their DIY dresses to the luxurious creations from the renowned Indian wedding trousseau designer 's 'Heritage Bridal 2023' collection, where he says,“Red is not seasonal, it's iconic.”

The caption to the Instagram reel reads,“This Initiative won millions of Heart [sic].”



The heartwarming video has amassed over 28,000 likes and nearly 59,000 views.



In the video, viewers can see the original Sabyasachi designs on the left and the children's remarkable creations on the right.



Netizens praised the kids' talent and celebrated how they made stunning designs from donated clothing collected by the children from their local community, according to the NGO that first posted the video.

An Insta user commented,“Kids had done commendable job [sic].”



Another user said,“Copy aisa karo jo original bhi fail pad jaye ....kids are highly talented [sic].”



While some users praised the“talent,” a netizen remarked,“Kids just nailed it confidence style just wow [sic].”



A fourth user said,“Better than the original.”

A fifth user, amused at the initiative, wrote,“Custome sabyasachi sa bhi jyada aacha hai [sic].”



A sixth user noted,“Bas 19-20 ka hi to farak hai [sic].”



Another social media user wrote,“Cameraman: Play they heard slay [sic].”

And yet another user commented,“Which one is real.”

As per the Times of India report, the video was shot by 15-year-old aspiring filmmakers.



Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who sells designer merchandise under the label Sabyasachi, is an Associate Designer Member of the Fashion Design Council of India and the youngest board member of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. The sought-after wedding attire and jewellery designer is the only Indian designer to have participated in all three leading fashion weeks, including New York, Milan, and London.