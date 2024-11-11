Adameve Asks Have You Ever Had A Three-Way?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults how many of them had ever participated in a threesome, and the results may surprise you.

While threesomes, throuples, triads, and threelationships are nothing new, Adam & Eve's latest survey reveals nearly half (49%) of those polled (59% of the males and 37% of the females) said they had engaged in three-way sex, and almost the same amount, 48% (37% of the males and 62% of the females), said they had not. Another 3% of those polled preferred not to answer.

"A threesome is the most common sexual fantasy among American adults. This is because the desire for sexual novelty and variety is strong with many people," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "However, real threesomes are not always as easy and exciting as the fantasy. It's important to proceed cautiously so that all parties understand their motives. Sometimes, one person agrees only to please their partner; other times, one person fears missing out due to living a monogamous lifestyle."

Jenni adds, "A threesome may be the most popular sexual fantasy, but it's ranked as one of the most disappointing, too. Consent and communication are mandatory to avoid jealousy and misunderstandings."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and warming lotions to enhance any relationship," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

