Costway Launches 2024 Black Friday Sale To Promote Its Value-Driven Shopping Experience

Costway's Black Friday 2024 event provides an enhanced shopping experience, marking it the brand's longest and most extensive sales.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costway , the leading household supplier brand has recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated Black Friday sale for 2024. This year's sale is beginning earlier and extends across an extraordinary seven-week period, running from October 21st to December 2nd. This expansive Black Friday event promises incredible savings and value for both new and loyal customers.

"We're excited to bring a new level of value to our customers with this year's Black Friday sale," said Jerry Xia, General Manager at Costway. "Our goal is to provide a rewarding shopping experience for everyone, whether it's through substantial discounts, cashback rewards, or unique perks that make this holiday shopping season truly exceptional."

Cashback perks and shopping benefits

Costway is offering several other significant offers and benefits to its customers during this festive season.

1. Guaranteed price for early shoppers

Costway has also introduced a price guarantee to ensure customers feel confident shopping early without missing out on the best deals. For any item purchased during the Black Friday sale, Costway guarantees to refund 100% of the price difference if the price of the item drops later in the sale period. This assurance allows customers to secure their purchases early while still reaping maximum savings.

2. Mysterious free gift draw

Adding to the excitement, Costway is offering a mysterious free gift draw for orders over $100. Every qualifying order has a guaranteed chance to win a surprise free gift. This feature is expected to an extra thrill to the shopping experience of Costway's customers.

Exclusive cashback offers for loyal customers

In a special offer for repeat customers, Costway is rewarding loyalty with a generous cashback program designed to give back to frequent shoppers. Customers who have shopped with Costway previously and spend over $300 during the Black Friday event will receive 8% cashback, while those spending under $300 will earn 5% cashback on their total purchase. The cashback will be conveniently returned to customers' payment accounts, making it easier than ever to enjoy added savings.

With up to 80% off on over 5,000 products, shoppers will find deep discounts on must-have gifts and essentials in categories like home, outdoors, toys, entertainment, and much more.

Costway's Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals

Following the Black Friday event, Costway's Cyber Monday sale will kick off on December 3rd and run through December 8th, providing an additional week of exclusive offers and extended savings opportunities. Cyber Week is set to feature limited-time deals across top product categories, offering those who missed the Black Friday event another chance to enjoy Costway's unbeatable discounts.

Costway welcomes a season of savings

With an extensive range of discounts, loyalty cashback offers, price guarantees, and free gift opportunities, Costway's Black Friday and Cyber Week events are expected to provide customers with a value-driven shopping experience that enhances their holiday season. Whether it's securing high-quality gifts, upgrading one's home, or simply taking advantage of seasonal deals, Costway's 2024 Black Friday sale is the go-to destination for shoppers across the globe.

About Costway



The story of Costway began in 2011 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. By providing high-quality products and thoughtful services, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best home irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services.

