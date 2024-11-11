Trustrace Spotlights 'Data-Driven Decarbonization' At COP29: Navigating Fashion's Path To Net Zero

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leaders from H&M Group, World Climate Foundation, and the Apparel Impact Institute will join TrusTrace for an impactful discussion on how data can revolutionize decarbonization in fashion's chains.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrusTrace , a global SaaS company with a market-leading for product traceability and compliance in and retail, today announced that it will host a key session at COP29 entitled, "Data-Driven Decarbonization: Navigating Fashion's Path to Net Zero" on November 16th from 13.00-13.40 at the Swedish Pavilion, C17, COP29 Blue Zone. Attendees can register here .

"We're thrilled to host this session alongside some of the most influential and experienced stakeholders in the industry to inspire brands, financial institutions, and suppliers to take action to enable the large-scale decarbonization of supply chains," said TrusTrace CEO and Co-Founder Shameek Ghosh. "While data is certainly integral to power sustainable supply chain finance at scale, so too is collaboration. At TrusTrace, we're proud not only to offer global-scale traceability, but to build strategic partnerships across the industry to inspire real change – as evidenced by the collaborative efforts of this panel."

The informative session will explore the state of decarbonization, the industry collaborations and initiatives driving change, and the trillion-dollar investment opportunity to scale these efforts. Attendees and viewers can expect to learn how best practices from other industries can be applied to fashion, what it takes to overcome barriers to scaling, and how to leverage data to unlock financing and accelerate the journey to net-zero.

The full list of session participants include:



Henrik Sundberg, Impact Lead, Climate – Global Sustainability, H&M Group

Jens Nielsen, CEO, World Climate Foundation

Lewis Perkins, President & CEO, Apparel Impact Institute Saravanan Parisutham, COO and Co-founder, TrusTrace

"When it comes to the critical act of fighting climate change and investing in sustainability, only high-quality data can drive decisive action, unlock funding, and build stakeholder trust," Ghosh concluded. "We invite all COP29 attendees, and those tuning in remotely, to join the session to learn more."

To tune in to watch the panel live, click here . The session will also be available afterwards on-demand.

For more information, visit .

About TrusTrace

TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance that enables brands and suppliers around the world to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized and shared.

Through its AI-enhanced platform, TrusTrace empowers brands to gather and validate primary data from their supply chains, so they can know, prove and improve their impact. The data can be used for risk management, compliance, product claims, footprint calculations, the ability to confidently and easily share data about product origin and impact, and much more.

TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest and most ambitious brands and is called out as a Top Innovator for supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the World Economic Forum. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in India, France, Germany and the US. Please visit

to learn more.

