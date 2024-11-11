New England Realty Associates LP Announces Second-Quarter Distribution On Class A Units And Depositary Receipts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2024, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record

as of December 16, 2024.

The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit.

The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40.

Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.

Depositary Receipts are listed on

The

NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED