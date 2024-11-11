Industry Acclaimed DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM, A Groundbreaking Cordless System Of Electric Construction Tools, Now Available Across North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Leading the transformation of the jobsite of the future, the DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM Cordless Equipment System can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use versus gas-powered equipment*

Since its debut at World of Concrete 2024, the line has won multiple industry innovation awards, including TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 and Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award In initial jobsite testing, tools receive strong worker endorsement for power, runtime, and ergonomics to optimize jobsite productivity

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced in-market availability across North America of DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM, a groundbreaking cordless equipment system that optimizes the workflow of concrete and construction jobsites through electrification. The highly anticipated electric equipment system meets the critical needs of concrete professionals – power, runtime, and ergonomics – allowing users to transition away from gas-powered equipment, without compromising efficiency and performance.

Designed to accelerate adoption of electric solutions, the DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM line is ushering in the next phase of the jobsite of the future. The cordless equipment system can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use versus gas-powered equipment* driving sustainable innovation in the construction industry.

"The launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT represents another major milestone in DEWALT's 100-year legacy of leading innovation. Delivering this system to our users is a pivotal moment of growth that will help propel the industry forward through cutting-edge products that enhance productivity of jobsites around the world," said Frank Mannarino, President & General Manager, DEWALT.

"As a leader in total jobsite solutions, DEWALT is playing a critical role in making the industry's electrification efforts a reality through a system of tools that will not only enable time and cost efficiency, but enhance concrete workers' user experience and help reduce environmental impact."

Since its unveiling at the 2024 World of Concrete Trade Show, the DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM system has become one of the most anticipated and most recognized concrete equipment systems to hit the market, winning

numerous awards from top-tier and trade media for its industry-leading innovation, including:



TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2024: Recognized in the 'Sustainability' category as one of the year's top 200 new products that are making the world better and smarter

Fast Company 2024 Innovation by Design Award : Selected as an honorable mention in the 'User Experience' category for creativity and unparalleled problem-solving that shapes the world we live in for the better

Concrete Contractor Top Products of 2024 : Recognized as one of the year's most innovative, ingenious ideas setting contractors up for success in the years to come

Equipment Today 2024 Contractors' Top 50 New Products : Winners represent the latest innovative solutions to improve user productivity, efficiency, safety and comfort Pro Tool Reviews 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award : Selected in the 'Concrete & Masonry' category for innovative new features and design elements that enhance performance and value proposition for users

The line, which includes a vibrator, backpack vibrator, concrete power screed, rammer, plate compactor, core drill and stand, 554WH battery and 550W charger, has been tested and embraced on jobsites across North America and internationally. In customer testimonials , workers highlight the system's ease of use, precision, power, light weight, and runtime. One user notes, "Once everyone uses POWERSHIFT, they're going to realize the ease of use and it's going to completely change everyone. They're not going to go back to traditional corded and gas-powered."

DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM is backed by DEWALT's powerhouse portfolio of complimentary tools, accessories, and technology. The line incorporates a key component of DEWALT's total workflow solution – connectivity – through new TOOL CONNECT+TM integrated technology that provides users data on asset management, tool location, utilization, and safety via the DEWALT Site ManagerTM app (additional subscription charge and third-party data charges may apply).

DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM is now available throughout North America.

To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM, please visit: .

*vs. leading competitors, average of individual DEWALT POWERSHIFTTM equipment weighted by lifetime emissions during use; US average grid output emission rates and grid loss based on the US EPA's eGRID2022 database, published Jan. 30, 2024 (epa/egrid); fuel emissions factors based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients for finished motor gasoline, published Sep. 7, 2023 (eia).

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit



or follow DEWALT on

Facebook ,

Instagram , and

LinkedIn .



About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker

(NYSE: SWK )

is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The

Company's

approximately

50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The

Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit:



or follow Stanley Black & Decker on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

LinkedIn

and

X .

